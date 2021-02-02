FG, development partner develop communication messages for back-to-school enrollment campaign

The Federal Ministry of Education and Global Partnership for Education (GPE), has developed behavioural change communication messages and materials for inclusive back-to-school enrolment drive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GPE is a global fund dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries.

Its aim is to mobilise partnerships and investments that transform education systems in lower-income countries, leaving no one behind.

The Deputy Director, Basic Education Division in the ministry, Mrs Joesphine Nwambioara, made this known in Kaduna on Tuesday at the end of a two-day campaign to develop the communication messages and materials.

Nwambioara explained that the communication messages were developed in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for 16 focused GPE-supported states.

She identified the 16 states as Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Bauchi, Gombe, Enugu and Ebonyi.

“We have successfully developed behavioural change communication messages for the back-to-school enrollment campaign and developed strategic activities, including communication channels.

“We have also agreed on a core team for monitoring of the enrollment drive activities across the focused states.

“We have equally designed standard operating procedures for school safety operations and bahavioural change through communication materials such as jingles and other communication strategies.

“The jingles and campaign materials have been developed in English and translated into different languages like Hausa, and Igbo for effective communication.

She pointed out that schools were resuming across the country, stressing that education was a key component of a child remaining safe even at home.

The deputy director expressed concern that some parents have said their children would not return to school out of fear they might be infected with COVID-19 while in school.

“Developing the communication messages and materials was, therefore, necessary to create awareness that will ensure no child is left out of school on grounds of COVID-19.

“The messages and materials were strategically designed to influence and change parents’ behaviour against sending their children to school.

“Governments at all levels and heads of schools are taking necessary steps and putting facilities in place for a healthy and safe school environment against COVID-19 for children to continue learning,” she noted.

Mrs Azuka Menkiti, UNICEF’s Education Specialist, said that the initiative was under the GPE-supported programme for the Federal Ministry of Education COVID-19 Response.