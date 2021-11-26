FG determined to crush banditry, says Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Government’s determination to crush banditry remains unwavering a court declaring bandit as terrorists.

made the announcement in a statement issued Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations on Friday in Abuja.

“Now that the court has granted the filed my office declaring bandit as terrorist organisations, it shows the determination of my office and indeed, the Federal Government in doing things in accordance the rule of law.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatist organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” said Malami.

He added that the declaration the Federal Government had taken a bold step to deal ruthlessly all terrorist and their sponsors.

“This is in an effort to bring a lasting to the myriad of security challenges in the country.

” My office in collaboration relevant government agencies, including security operatives, are assiduously to do the needful to take advantage of this declaration.

“The government will gazette and publish the proscription order,” the minister stated. (NAN)

