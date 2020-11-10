FG designates Ebonyi as Export Processing Zone

Federal Government has designated Ebonyi as one of Nigeria’s Export Processing Zones. For the speedy take-off, the Ebonyi Government has allocated a parcel of land to the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), for the project. Gov. Dave Umahi, who handed over the allocation letter to the Managing Director of the Authority, Prof. Adosoji Adasugba in Abakaliki on Tuesday, expressed the hope that the project would stimulate growth and create employments. The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, said his administration was in a hurry to develop the state and ready to explore available opportunities.

He appealed to the Federal Government to expedite actions on the project for the benefit of the people. “We hope that the project when completed will stimulate the economy of the state and generate employments for our youths,” Umahi said. Earlier, Adesugba explained that NEPZA was saddled with the responsibility to establish, licence, regulate and operate highly efficient free zones by providing a highly competitive incentive scheme, excellent support facilities and service. He added that the authority was committed to creating an enabling environment for export, manufacturing and other commercial activities to thrive.

He said NEPZA was attracted to Ebonyi by the member representing Abakalik /Izzi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga and commended the zeal so far shown by Ebonyi Government to embrace it. “The export processing zone will engender economic growth and enhance export, manufacturing, economic and commercial activities in the state. “We are hopeful that the state will maximise fully the economic potential that will open up by the NEPZA ,” Adasugba said.. In his remarks, Ogbaga said efforts would be made to capture the project in the 2021 budget to ensure speedy completion. (NAN)