FG delivers 8,938 housing units, 9,290 km roads – Fashola

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Federal Government says it has delivered 8,938 housing units across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and constructed 9,290 kilometres of roads nationwide.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said this on Monday in Abuja while presenting the scorecard of his stewardship in the eight year administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The theme of the scorecard was ‘Tour of Duty as HM of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: A Time and Economic Resource Report (2015-2023)”.

Fashola said the eight years of the Buhari-led administration was targeted at improving living conditions of Nigerians and drastic reduction of multidimensional poverty.

He said that upon his appointment as minister, part of his target was to improve human lives by venturing into the construction of long-neglected capital projects inherited from previous administrations.

“When this administration came into being the budgetary allocation for the whole country was N18 billion but within the first year of office, the President was able to put this to N224 billion, today we have 13, 000 roads under construction.

“We have created 383,431 jobs, constructed 9,290.34 kilometres of roads, linear metre of lane marking 2,270,319 and number of road signs installed 254,690.

“What this is doing in effect is that journey time are being reduced, improving human conditions and promoting prosperity.

“On housing, we have 46 sites in 35 states with 6,068 housing units and 2,870 housing units in the FCT.

Fashola added that the ministry issued 1,262, building contracts, while 6,685 Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) were signed from 2015 to March 2023.

According to him, the ministry generated a revenue of N13,09 billion within the period.

Fashola said the second Niger bridge, which had stayed untouched for about three decades by previous administrations, was one of the mega projects executed by the Buhari administration.

He added that another major project was the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was given priority by the government. (NAN)