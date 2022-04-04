FG delivered on infrastructure inspite of security challenges–Lai Mohammed

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday said the Muhammadu Buhari administration had performed well in the provision of infrastructure inspite of the security challenges in the country.

Mohammed said this while featuring on a TVC programme, ” This Morning, ” monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The minister said that the Federal Government had achieved a lot in the area of aviation, agriculture and road infrastructure among others.

“ We have delivered in the last four years four first class airport terminals in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Lagos.

“ Within the same period we have been able to deliver, construct and install at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria a course 737 full light motion stimulator.

“This has also helped us to save millions of dollars in training our 737 pilots.

” We were able to install a fully automated aircraft fire-fighting stimulated training centre at the same institution and it is the first of its kind in the whole of Africa,’’ he said.

Mohammed further said that the government had been able to procure two mobile control towers for both Lagos and Abuja airports.

“It is even more significant that we have been able to upgrade Abuja and Lagos airports to ensure that aircraft can fly even when there is low visibility,” he added.

Government, he said, had also started the construction of a new second runway at the Murtala Mohammed Airport and had completed plans to procure some training equipment to ensure better training of pilots.

The minister added that government had done a lot in providing job opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

According to the minister, four million Nigerians have benefited under the National Social Investment Programme among other job creation initiatives of the admnistration.

Mohammed said that there was no state of the federation that had not benefitted from one Federal Government project or the other.(NAN)

