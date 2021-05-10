FG delegation to visit Ghana over Nigerian/Ghanaian traders’ conflict

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to to resolve lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.

delegation will be by Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, of Industry, Trade and Investment, according to a statement issued on Monday by Special Assistant to on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo.

Sayo noted that the delegation, which would be up of relevant stakeholders, would also engage in dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting to the problem.

He stated that the delegation would undertake the visit between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Traders in had been having issues with Ghanaian Authorities for several years with records of maltreatment, molestation and forceful closure of shops.

The Ghanaian authorities had imposed and traders were required to pay one million dollars business registration fee and taxes the .

The trade issues intensified when shops belonging to Nigerians in Accra were being locked up by Ghanaian authorities who demanded evidence of the Investment Promotion Council’s (GIPC) registration.

Meanwhile, Nigerian traders had in 2020 expressed displeasure and insecurity of their wares and livelihoods in Ghana due to the challenges and appealed to Federal Government to evacuate them back to Nigeria. (NAN)

