FG Declares Public Holidays for Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 25th, Thursday 26th December 2024, and Wednesday 1st January, 2025 as Public Holidays to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government extended warm greetings to all Nigerians, urging them to use the festive period to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity that the season signifies.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasised the importance of the season as a time to

foster harmony and strengthen bonds across families and communities.

The Minister also called on Nigerians to remain committed to the peace, unity and progress of the nation for national development.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” said Dr. Tunji-Ojo.

He assured citizens of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.

While wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, the Minister expressed his confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s Administration ushering in the new year, a better and prosperous economy that will be the envy of the world.