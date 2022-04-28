FG declares Monday, Tuesday, public holidays to mark Eidel-Fitr, Workers Day

By Yahaya Isah

The Federal Government has declared Monday May 2 and Tuesday May 3, as public holidays to mark the 2022 Workers Day and Eidel-Fitr celebrations.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.



According to him, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.



The minister congratulated workers across the country on their celebration.



He also commended them for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, saying that their efforts were largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commanded in the comity of nations.



“Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead is incapable of working.”



Aregbesola, therefore, enjoined them to imbibe the culture of productivity, adding that the end of work was productivity.



“It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation.



“It is, therefore, the path to national and individual prosperity.”



He, however, urged them to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit.



The minister also congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan.



Aregbesola called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).



“The self-restrain, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, to be a better person and true worshipper.”



The minister expressed confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country would soon be a thing of the past.



He added that the government was putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.



Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the administration of President Buhari was fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners alike.



He commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country and the peace that had returned to the formerly embattled places.



He urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nareest to them.



He, however, remindeđ Nigerians that security was everybody’s responsibility and should not be left in the hands of the government alone.



Aregbesola wished all Muslims a happy Eidul-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favours of Allah be with them all.(NAN)

