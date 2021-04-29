FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 2021 Workers’ Day

The Federal Government has Monday, May 3, as public holiday to 2021 International Workers’ Day Celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.

He commended them their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari- administration in determination to move the country to the next level of socio- .

The minister, however, called more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.

According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

“I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” he said.

Aregbesola, however, wishes all Nigerian Workers a peaceful Celebration. (NAN)

