FG declares March 29, April 1, public holiday to mark Easter celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, as public holidays to mark the Easter celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo urged Christians and all Nigerians to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

The minister noted that Easter, beyond religious significance, promoted values of love, forgiveness and compassion which were essential for social cohesion and harmony.

He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they were capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development of Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

This, he said, was in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He wished Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration.

The minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with the Tinubu’s administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity to all. (NAN)

By Yahaya Isah