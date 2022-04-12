FG declares Friday, April 15; Monday  April 18 public holidays to mark Easter cełebration

By Yahaya Isah

The Federal Government on Tuesday declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, as public holidays to mark the Easter celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by his ministry on earth.

Aregbesola therefore, called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country.

He assured them that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway were timely brought to an end.

“Security is everybody’s business. I therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing about peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful celebration, he called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

Aregbesola also assured Nigerians that the nation was inexorably on the path to greatness, in spite of the present challenges confronting her.

” There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He wished all Christians a most blissful Easter celebration.(NAN)

