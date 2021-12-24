FG declares free train rides from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4

December 24, 2021



By Lucy Ogalue

Abuja,  Dec. 24, (NAN) The Federal Government has declared free train rides for citizens from Dec.24 to Jan 4, 2022.

Mr Fidet Okhiria,  Managing Director, Railway Corporation (NRC)  disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN)  on Friday in Abuja.

”The decision which was in collaboration with the Ministry Transportation, is to ease movement citizens during the yuletide.

”This is to help ease the cost transportation and enable citizens easily enjoy the festive period.

are however advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them gain access and enter the trains.

”All are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing face mask, and sanitising hands. “

He also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensure the safety of and trains during the period. (NAN)

