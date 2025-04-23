FG Declares Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna, As Alternative to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna, as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo made the declaration during the inaugural commercial flight in Niger State, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna.

He said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu is better positioned to be the alternative Airport to the one in Abuja because of the standard facilities, including the runway available at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna, and its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development who said it remains a puzzle that the Airport has hitherto been under utilised despite having all the International facilities.

He said all the relevant Agencies should take note and should work in collaboration with other relevant agencies to process passengers in Minna whenever there is a problem in the Abuja International Airport.

Keyamo commended the political will of the Niger State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago saying he has “squeezed water out of stone” and that it is the beginning of many other great things that will come to the State and the people.

He promised that the Federal Government will continue to support the State as it takes pride of place in the aeronautics activities.

Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago who was full of delight, attributed the milestone achievement to a collective effort and that it is historic.

He said the proclamation of the Federal Government is a fulfilment of a long time vision of Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and many other good people of the State and assured that the partnership between the Niger State government and the Commercial flight operator; Overland will be sustained especially as the Airport is now an alternative to the Abuja International Airport.

The farmer Governor disclosed that more projects that would be executed around the Airport to demonstrate his administration’s passion for aviation.

He appreciated his father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for being supportive of Niger State.

The farmer Governor also appreciated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and all relevant stakeholders that have made the vision realised.

The Managing Director, Overland Airways Capt. Edward Boyo who acknowledged the contributions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Aviation Industry also admitted the immense efforts the farmer Governor made in the launch of Overland’s flight operations in Minna which he said is meant to open opportunities for trade, investments, agriculture, power among other businesses that would boost the economy of Niger State.

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Abdullahi Idris Garba represented by Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, the Minister of State Agriculture and Food Security, Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu and the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, in their separate remarks described the development as an opportunity for economic revitalization for the State and applauded farmer Governor Bago for breaking new grounds for the State.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris described the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport Minna as the best in the Federation in terms of aeronautic facilities and a testament of a good collaboration between the Niger State government and the Federal Government.

Former Niger State Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu in his remarks called on the farmer Governor not to be deterred in his quest to developing the State and reassured the Governor of his continued support in realizing his people-oriented policies.

The farmer Governor led the Ministers and other dignitaries to inspect the Hajj Terminal constructed by his administration.

Commercial flight last operated in Minna during the administration of Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (2007 – 2015) but was not sustained.