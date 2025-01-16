FG debunks rumour of Third Mainland Bridge shaking

The Federal Government has debunked a rumour that the Third Mainland Bridge is shaking, describing it as baseless and driven by ulterior motives.

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Federal Government has debunked a rumour that the Third Mainland Bridge is shaking, describing it as baseless and driven by ulterior motives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some messages on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook claim that a part of Third Mainland Bridge has opened up and the bridge is shaking.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said on Thursday that the messages were false and should be disregarded.

She spoke while touring the bridge with journalists.

“The honourable minister has directed that I come out and tell Lagosians and Nigerians that there is nothing wrong with the bridge.

” The rumour is the handiwork of mischief columnists – those who are idle and those who think that the political atmosphere is too quiet for them.

“That is why we have come here. I took time with you people (journlalists) to go through the entire length of the 11km bridge.

“We drove round this, we came back and we saw that there is nothing amiss,” Kesha said.

The controller emphasised that the bridge was safe and its integrity intact.

“We are using this opportunity to tell the motoring public, Lagosians and all Nigerians that the bridge is safe, the integrity is not in doubt.

” After all, it is the same bridge that we ply, Lagosians ply and the ministry’s officials ply,” Kesha said.Kesha acknowledged that maintenance work was still ongoing on the bridge.

She said that the work included recent asphalt overlays, lane markings and guardrail installations.

She added that the bridge was undergoing underwater repairs and efforts to address slab deflection in specific areas being made.

She said that traffic restrictions, particularly for heavy trucks, were in place to safeguard the bridge and ensure its longevity.

She also acknowledged the existence of deflection in specific sections of the bridge, particularly between the Adekunle and Adeniji junctions.

She said that the bridge’s surface was likely composed of concrete slab and the slabs were susceptible to deflection.

Kesha said, “You will observe that there is a deflection in some parts of the bridge; that is, from Adekunle to Adeniji.

” It is some of the slabs that are deflecting; there is a contract for that now to stop further deflection of this slap.

” Even if we cannot reverse what has been done, we can stop further deflection.”

The controller said that continued attention would be given the bridge and resources deployed to sustain its safety. (NAN)