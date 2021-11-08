FG, Cote d’Ivoire sign counter trafficking agreement

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

As part of the deliberate policy of the present administration to enhance regional cooperation in the fight against human trafficking especially within the African corridors, the Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire to prevent, suppress, and punish trafficking in persons especially trafficking in women and children,amongst other Cooperation Agreements.

The press statement obtained from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffcking in Persons ,NAPTIP, said this was the high point of the second session of the Ivorian-Nigerian Joint Commission of Cooperation, which held from 4th to 6th November 2021, in Abidjan.

The Agreement, which is expected to further deepen collaboration and mutual cooperation between the two Countries will be implemented by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffcking in Persons ,NAPTIP, for and on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it said.

It was gathered that the objective of the Agreement is to develop a common front, to prevent, and punish, traffcking in persons by sharing of intelligence and sensitisation campaigns in both Countries; to protect, rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of into their original environment and to promote friendly cooperation between both countries.

The high-level delegation of Nigeria was led by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Ambassador Zuberu Dada, Minister of State, for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director-General of NAPTIP, as well as several senior government offcials and representatives from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This development came on the heels of the renewed commitment and strategic focus of the Director General of NAPTIP to strengthen ties with Anti-Traffcking Agencies within the West African sub-region to effectively curb human traffcking.

The Director General, in an interactive session with the Ivorian counterparts, discussed current trends of traffcking, shared concerns and challenges in the fight against human traffcking,and pledged their commitments towards jointly curbing the Trafficking in Persons.

