FG constructs 65km access roads to boost agriculture in Kano State

The Federal Government has embarked on the construction of 65 kilometre access roads in Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Local Government Areas of Kano State, to encourage agricultural production.

Alhaji Kabir Alhassan-Rurum (APC- Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency) stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the projects were being executed under the new Federal Government’s agricultural intervention programme to achieve self-sufficiency and security in food production and availability.