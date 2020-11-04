FG constructs 65km access roads to boost agriculture in Kano State

The Federal Government has embarked on the construction of 65 kilometre access roads in Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Local Government Areas of Kano State, to encourage agricultural production.
Alhaji Kabir Alhassan-Rurum (APC- Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency) stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.
He said that the projects were being executed under the new Federal Government’s agricultural intervention programme to achieve self-sufficiency and security in food production and availability.
The projects, he added, were designed to ease difficulties in the movement of farm produce and also to link farming communities in Kano State with their counterparts in Kaduna, Jigawa and Bauchi States.
He listed the projects to include the 31km Bunkure Road and the 34km Rano-Kibiya Road.
“The road projects will ease transportation difficulties, encourage productivity as well as improve the social and economic wellbeing of the people in the areas,’’ he said.
According to him, the Federal Government is supporting year-round farming through irrigation and the construction of 150 tube wells in the area.
Alhassan-Rurum added that the government had concluded plans to distribute water pumps and other inputs to farmers in the area.
The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to establish a Federal Medical Centre and a Federal Polytechnic in the Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency. (NAN)
Leave a Reply