FG constructs 1,500 boreholes to boost farming

By Matthew Abi



The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr.Buhari Hassan has said that the Federal government had constructed 1,500 boreholes in rural settlements across the country to boost farming activities in the country.



Speaking ahead of this year’s World Water Day Celebration, Hassan who was represented by the Director, Department of Rural Development, Daniel Udoh explained that the water, among other uses was provided for agricultural purpose.

Disclosing that government had done so much through the Agro-Rural Water Supply, A-RUWASSI, the Permanent Secretary added that there was the need for available water to cater for the country’s growing population.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of A-RUWASSI, Michael Ale said the United Nations had set the day as special for advocacy.



He added that between 2008 till date, over 500 drilling rigs and over one billion drilling accessories were shipped to Nigeria with business benefits worth over 8.5 trillion.

Ale called on the state governments to key into the programme to provide water for the rural places.