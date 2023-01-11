FG constructing 83 internal roads in tertiary institutions – Minister Roads   

By Muhammad Lawal

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, on Wednesday, says the Federal Government is constructing no fewer than 83 internal road projects across the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He made the disclosure at the inauguration and handing over of a 1.8 kilometers reconstructed road project at Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is one of the Federal Government’s investments in education to not only provide access roads, but also ensure a conducive learning environment.

The minister, who was represented by Mr James Bugu, Federal Controller of Works said: “We have successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in the tertiary federali Institutions and handed over a total of 64 as at March, 2022.

“We now have another 18 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 83.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped to lead the process of getting that work done.”

Fashola noted with satisfaction that the gap of infrastructure needs was steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it had reached the schools.

According to him, it is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of Infrastructure and learning environment.

Fashola added: ”’Those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in schools where such intervention took place.

”The students were experiencing renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes, as some defective roads had been restored to good condition.

‘This is consistent with our ideal of improving the human condition and that process continues here today as we hand over this one to FUBK as a critical intervention to support education.’

Receiving the project, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Zaiyan-Umar appreciated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for executing the project.

The VC also appreciated the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for the timely release of all project interventions, including Zonal, Special and Capital Appropriation to universities.

“This gesture has not only facilitated the timely completion of projects, but has also helped to lighten the burden of governing a fast growing institution that Federal University Birnin Kebbi represents.

“The inauguration of this road intervention is very special in our history. In addition to beautifying the environment, the road would ease movement within the institution,” he said.

Zaiyan-Umar assured the readiness of the university to put the road to good use and jealously guard it against any form of breaches. (NAN)