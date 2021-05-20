FG constitute 10- man Committee on NLC, Kaduna govt face-off

Federal has set up a 10-man committee to resolve impasse between Kaduna State and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige said this after a door meeting with NLC and representatives of Kaduna State on Thursday in .

Ngige said that meeting recognised that current impasse was caused by communication gap between two parties.

He said that the meeting resolved to constitute a Bi-partite Committee comprising six representatives of State Government and three officials of the NLC.

”They are to engage further with the objective of reverting with a plan on how to integrate the provision of section 20 of the Labour Act CAP LFN 2004 to resolve the impasse between the State Government and the NLC.

”The meeting also resolved that the Committee should have as Chairman, the Head of Service of the Kaduna State Government and assisted by a Deputy National President of the NLC.

”The Committee is expected to revert with the plan for peaceful resolution of all issues in contention to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment by Tuesday, 24,” he said.

Ngige added that the plan is to itemize the and sub- in the State and of their activities.

He further said that this also include the time of commencement and envisaged final tenure of the Committee. Or they should make recommendations if in its wisdom it thinks the committee should be a Standing Committee,” he said.

He, therefore, said that it was agreed that there shall be no further industrial action on these issues.

“No worker shall be victimized on account of his or her participation in the Industrial action,”he said.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NLC on Monday embarked on a five-day strike over sack of 4000 by Kaduna State Government.

NAN also reports that following the Federal Government intervention, the industrail action was called off affter three days.

The NLC grivencances include, alleged retrenchment of by the Kaduna State Government, compulsory retirement of on Grade Level 14 and above.

Others are compulsory retirement of who have attained the age of 50 years irrespective of their Grade Levels.

Others are the reduction of the staff strength of to 5O in each of the 23 Areas and the casualisation of workers on Grade Level I-6.(NAN)

