FG confirms kidnap of train passengers at Edo station, condemns act

The Federal government has confirmed the kidnap of passengers at Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben, Edo State.

Though no figures were given, a statement signed by Director , Press & Public Relations, Ministry of Transportion Henshaw Ogubike, said the federal government condemned the act.

He also assured the general public that efforts were being made to rescue the kidnapped train passengers

The statement reads: “The Federal government condemns the despicable and utterly barbaric kidnapping of passengers at Tom Ikimi Train Station Igueben Edo State.

“The Public is hereby reassured that the security Agencies are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped Train passengers.

“The Nigerian Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“The Government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures on its prompt response to the ugly situation.

He assured that “further details will be communicated later”.