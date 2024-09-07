FG conducts clearance operation on illegal mining site in Kogi

The Federal Government has conducted a clearance operation at an illegal mining site in the Jaguna community of Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi.

By Martha Agas

Solid minerals development minister Dele Alake, in a statement by his media aide, Segun Tomori, said that the exercise was part of efforts to combat illegal mining and sanitise the sector.

He said that Mining Marshalls, a special security unit established to secure mining sites, recently conducted the clearance operation to enforce compliance to government’s directive for the miners to vacate the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the minister, on July 19, stated that an operation was conducted in the community to dislodge the armed illegal miners.

According to the minister, Jaguna, an area surrounded by forest, was raided by the mining marshals, resulting in the arrest of seven suspected illegal gold miners.

“Labourers on-site were given a directive to vacate the area within five days.

“Instead of complying, the miners mobilised additional workers and fortified the site with armed protection.

“The illegal miners also ignored appeals from traditional rulers and other community leaders to vacate the site to allow licensed mineral titleholders unhindered access to the area for legitimate operations.

“Their activities have prevented lawfully authorised miners from accessing the area covering four cadastral units, for 16 years.

“Reports indicate that the nefarious activities have gone unhindered for more than 20 years,” the statement said.

It added that the situation necessitated the latest follow-up operation by the mining marshals.

“For over 16 years, the rightful mining license holders have been unable to access the location due to the activities of armed illegal miners.

“Acting on intelligence reports suggesting that the illegal operators had remained defiant, the Mining Marshals, last week, stormed the site, neutralised resistance from the armed gangs, and successfully cleared the area,” it added.(NAN)