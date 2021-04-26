The Federal Government on Monday condoled with the Sokoto State Government and Sultanate Council over the death of Aishatu Ahmadu Bello.



Aishatu is the second daughter of the late Premier of defunct Northern Region and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation had earlier commiserated the state government and Sultanate Council over the death of Ciroman Sokoto, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III, who also died on Thursday.



The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, led the federal government delegation to the state and offered prayers for the departed souls.



Gambari said the deceased, Aishatu lived a worthy and humble life, adding that late Aishatu was an ”embodiment of discipline and fine character.

”We are here to convey President Buhari’s condolences over the deaths, Aishatu, who is the mother not only prominent on account of her birth into a powerful family, but also for her own decent character that endeared her to so many people.

“At 75, Aishatu, who died on Friday, lived a fulfilled life of modesty, discipline and decent character, virtues that should be emulated by her surviving children and other women.

”As they answered the call of their creator, may God forgive their shortcomings and reward their good deeds with Aljanna Firdaus,” he said.

Responding, eldest member in the family, Amb. Shehu Malami and traditional title holder of Sarkin Sudan, expressed appreciation to the federal government over their concern.

Malami, who is also an in-law to the late Premier, thanked the delegation for the prayers and urged them to extent their gratitude to the president.

Son of late Aishatu and Mgajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba and also Chairman, Governing Board of Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority, thanked the dignitaries trooping into Sokoto to commiserate with the family.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, also thanked the federal government over its concern, stressing that it is important to commiserate with the people and government of Sokoto over the deaths.



”That is expected from a good leader like Buhari, we feel encouraged and we are grateful for their condolences on the death of our two illustrious persons in the state.



NAN reports that the delegation comprised the Ministers of Aviation, Water Resources, Justice and Police Affairs, Alhaji Hadi Sirika, Suleiman Adamu, Abubakar Malami and Maigari Dingyadi, respectively. (NAN)

