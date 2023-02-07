FG condemns killing of Nigerian pilgrims in Burkina Faso

By Lizzy Okoji

The Federal Government has condemned the gruesome killings of some Nigerian in Eastern Burkina Faso traveling to Senegal on pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this known in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the Ministry, the Federal government is deeply saddened by heinous crime against its citizens and is engaging with the government of Burkina Faso to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Nigerian government has vowed to bring to book the culprits of the crime.

The statement reads “the Federal Government of Nigeria received with grave concern, disturbing reports of the gruesome killing of some Nigerian travellers by yet to be identified gunmen on 1st February, 2023 between Kantchari and Fada N’gourma in Eastern Burkina Faso.

“The Nigerians who belonged to the Tijjaniya Sect, were said to be travelling to Senegal on a periodic pilgrimage when the tragic incident occurred.

“The Nigerian Government is deeply dismayed by this unfortunate development and is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities through the Nigerian Mission in Ouagadougou to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident, with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condoles with the families of the affected persons and enjoins Nigerians to remain calm while investigation is ongoing.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

It was reported that 15 Nigerian pilgrims on their way to Senegal were killed when gunmen in Burkina Faso attacked the buses transporting them, (NAN)