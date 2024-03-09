FG Condemns ‘Cowardly Abductions’, Vows to Rescue Women, School Children

The Federal Government has condemned the abduction of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Wurge Community in Ngala LGA, Borno State by a group of armed ISWAP terrorists, and the abduction of school-age children at Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Gwagwada District, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, by a group of bandits.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement he personally signed, these abductions are utterly unacceptable and go against all the fundamental values of humanity.

He added that: “The government stands resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable among us. Our children deserve to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security is a direct attack on the future of our country.”

While extending heartfelt sympathies to the families and communities affected by this distressing event, Idris revealed that the President has directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons, and the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The government will spare no effort in our pursuit of justice for the victims and in our determination to hold perpetrators of such heinous acts accountable to the full extent of the law.

“The public is urged to remain calm but vigilant, and to provide any relevant information that may assist the security agencies. Collective action and solidarity are essential if we are to effectively combat the menace of banditry, insurgency, and insecurity in our country.

“Furthermore, the government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and will continue to work very hard to ensure that the capacity of criminals to launch these attacks is constantly and irreversibly degraded,” Idris said.