FG completes 263 ecological projects- Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has completed 263 ecological projects across the country.

Mohammed briefed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari is away in Banjul, The Gambia, for the inauguration of President Adama Barrow, who was re-elected for a second term.

The minister said that the administration had intervened in 291 ecological projects so far.

“There were two memos presented behalf of the president; the first of the memo is the approval that council granted for the award of contracts for the 2022 emergency procurement (first and second quarters) accelerated soil erosion, flood and pollution control intervention projects.

“I am sure you were aware that there is an ecological project office which intervenes regularly; it controls soil erosion and flood in favour of states.

“The Ecological Project Office receives complaints of serious threat to community and to the land and it is instructive to note that during this administration, we have intervened in at least, 291 projects.

“Out of which 263 have been completed and handed over to beneficiary communities and institutions while a total of 28 are at various stages of completion,’’ he said.

He said that 14 ecological projects were approved by FEC at the meeting.

Mohammed listed the projects as erosion and flood control works around the Trans-Nkisi Federal Housing Estate at 33 Road, Onitsha, Anambra State from the sum of N939.1 million with six months completion period.

“Two, reinforced concrete channels in Uburu Phase 2, Ebonyi State; this was awarded at the sum of N1.97 billion with 18 months completion period.

“Three, erosion and flood control project for Ado-Ekiti and Ilejeme and Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State for N1.15 billion with a completion period of 14 months.

“There is also the flood and erosion control/road improvement works in Ogbomosho for N978 million with a completion period of 18 months.

“There is flood and road control works along Ugbodu-Wodu road, Aniocha North West in Delta State with a completion period of six months for the sum of N938 million,’’ he said.

According to him, there is also the gully erosion control in Ovia North-East, Edo State for the sum of N878 million with a completion period of 18 months.

He mentioned the Lassa town flood and erosion control works, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno for N844 million with a completion period of 12 months.

“We have the flood control at in Alagano, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State for the sum of N1.97 billion with a completion period of 18 months.

“Flood control through the reconstruction of Falankawa dam and its porters structures for irrigation at Ajingi Local Government Area in Kano State for N632 million with completion period of eight months.

“We have construction of drainages, culverts, environment and land reclamation in Wurno/Rabah Constituency, Sokoto State; that is going for N552 million with the completion period of 12 months.’’

The minister listed the Gusau town gully erosion Work in Zamfara which had been awarded for N879 million in 16months completion period.

He also listed the erosion flood control and road improvement works at Oturkpo in Benue State for the sum of N931million and the completion period is six months.

“There is also the erosion control and road improvement works from Wasa to Wuse, Central FCT, in Phase 2 of FCT for the sum of N2.8 billion and it has completion of 14 months.

“Finally, there is supply and installation of (1) 18 meter 250kg flameless and odourless diesel powered incinerator to National Hospital in Abuja for the sum of N159million for the building period of six months.

“You will note that these projects are divided across the six geo-political zones; we have two in the South-East, two in the South-West, two in the South-South; North-East has two, North-West has three; North-Central and the FCT, has three.

According to him, the only thing to add here is that most of these projects, when completed, are handed over to the beneficiary communities.

“ It could be state, it could be local government, the intervention of the Ecological Project Office is massive and it is huge.

“If we can complete 261 in six years, what that shows is an average of 40 or more every year,’’ he said.(NAN)

