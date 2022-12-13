FG completes 105 power projects in 7 years – Minister

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Federal Government said a total of 105 Power Transformer projects were completed between 2015 to 2022, adding a capacity of 6,216MVA to the national grid.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 11th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) ‘Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ organised to showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration.

In a presentation at the event hosted by the Ministry of Information and Culture, Aliyu said 73 of the power transformers were installed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN engineers in substations across the nation.

The minister said the feat had changed the narrative of the power sector from consumption spending (on subsidies) to real infrastructure spending.

He listed some of the completed Power Transformer/Substation projects to include: The 150MVA 330/132kV Interbus Power Transformer at Ughelli, Delta IV Transmission Substation and the 150MVA 330/132kV Power Transformer at Ayade Transmission Substation

Others were the 2x150MVA 330/132/33kV Substation at Lafia, Nasarawa State, and the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Dawaki/Gwarinpa Substation which was recently completed in November 2022 under the Abuja Feeding Scheme.

The projects also included the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Gagarawa Substation, 2x60MVA 132/33kV Substation at Adiabor, 2x30MVA 132/33kV Yelwa Yauri the1x30MVA 132/33kV Ilashe Substation and the 1x40MVA 132/33kV Substation at Bichi, Kano State among others.

According to the minister, a number of substations and bay extensions were nearing completion and were expected to be inaugurated by Q1/Q2 of 2023.

He said a total of 900km of reconductoring and construction of new transmission lines were completed during the period 2015 – 2022.

Some of the key lines, according to him, included reconductoring of 140km 132kV Birnin- Kebbi to Sokoto transmission line (April 2021) and completion of 330kV Aloji – Ikot Ekpene transmission line.

Others were the 132kV Ihovbor – Okada transmission line, completion of 330kV Gombe – Damaturu transmission line, among others.

The minister said some transmission line projects nearing completion and expected to be inaugurated by Q1 and Q2 of 2023 included the Kaduna – Jos Double Circuit Transmission Line and Benin – Ajaokuta 330kV Single Circuit. (NAN)