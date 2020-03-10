FG committed to taking 100m Nigerians out of Poverty – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says the Federal Government is committed to taking one hundred million Nigerians out of abject poverty.

Malami said this in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Minister on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister was the special guest of honour in Argungu, Kebbi during the distribution of micro loans to 1,500 women and youth organised by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

“Empowering Nigerians with micro loans for boosting small scale business activities demonstrates deliberate efforts of the federal government to lift her citizens out of poverty.

“Achieving economically productive, socially responsible and culturally viable womenfolk require systematic and consistent efforts as women constitute a critical sector and essential component to reckon with for any meaningful national development.

“The micro loan given would boost business activities in the area, especially in view of the forthcoming Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festivals’’.

According to him, `the federal government has consciously and deliberately come out with a number of schemes to generate employment and enhance the productivity of Nigerians.

“These schemes including, N-Power, School Feeding Programmes, anchor borrowers and associated programmes, among others, have created employment value chain opportunities.

“The government has facilitated job creation through establishment of new ministries, departments and agencies and is still committed to massive employment of the teeming Nigerian populace in various MDA’s including security and paramilitary sectors.

“Government has also provided an enabling atmosphere for the thriving and flourishing of private firms and industries and of both local and foreign collaborators with a view to generating employment for Nigerians”.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, Malami called on them to make judicious use of the funds provided.

He praised the contributions of the NDE, Kebbi government and Argungu Emirate for boosting the economic activities of the people. (NAN)