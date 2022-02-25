FG committed to tackling security challenges, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment toward addressing the security challenges facing the country.

The president spoke at a gala night in Lafia organised in his honour by the Nasarawa State Government as part of activities marking his two-day official visit to the state.

Buhari said that his administration was doing its best to secure the country.

“The insurgency in parts of the North West and parts of the North Central is being tackled with full force.

“We shall continue to cooperate with the affected states to confront the challenges head on,” the president said.

Buhari expressed delight with the warm reception accorded him by the people and for supporting the ideals of the All Progressives Congress administration.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for ensuring the sustenance of peace and harmonious coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

The president also thanked the Nasarawa government for its commitment to providing infrastructure, saying the state was complementing Federal Government’s efforts.

He said that all the projects he inaugurated in the state would go a long way in uplifting the economic status of the state and reducing poverty.

In his remarks, Sule expressed appreciation to the president for finding time to visit the state to inaugurate some projects.

He commended the president for the feats achieved so far in the area of security, fight against corruption and the revitalisation of the economy.

Sule noted that the state had benefited immensely from the president’s benevolence through various Federal Government projects and programmes as well as appointments of the state’s indigenes into various national offices.

The governor, however, appealed to the president to consider the take over of the Lafia airport as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

He also called for the conversation of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia to a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Lafia in order to enhance the training of medical personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of projects inaugurated by the president included the CBN complex in Lafia and the 330KVA Power Substation in Akurba, Lafia.

He also inaugurated the Mega Bus Terminals in Lafia and Karu, Lafia Vocational Training Centre as well the Shinge-Kilema- Barkin Abdullahi Road in Lafia. (NAN)

