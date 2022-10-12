FG committed to safe schools, increased literacy levels – Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said on Wednesday that the federal government remained committed to creating a good environment for education, which would increase literacy levels in the country.

Adamu said this at the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) 2022 Summit, with the theme, “ Toward Safe Schools in Nigeria,” on Wednesday in Lagos.

“Our actions and policies toward safe schools show the Federal Government’s commitment to the present and the future of this country,” the minister, represented by Mrs Vivian Wategre, Director, Education Service, said.

Adamu said that the ministry, as the apex body in charge of education in the country, was essentially committed to developing and increasing the level of literacy.

He noted that this fits into the larger spectrum of the Federal Government’s commitment/responsibility to the children, youths and the country at large.

The minister said that 31 per cent of Nigerians were illiterate as of 2021, as against 38 per cent in 2015.

This according to him, makes a case for increased efforts in solving the literacy problem in the country.

He highlited some of the Federal Government’s effort at addressing the menace to include a collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for global Education.

According to him, there is also a coalition of Nigerian Business leaders, who initiated the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) during the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) in Abuja in May 2014.

He said this led to the launch of the Safe Schools Fund, as an initial response, with capitalisation from the Federal Government, private sector and indicative grants from the African Development Bank.

schools from insecurity and insurgency,” she said.

Mrs Hallidah Mimi, Comptroller of Immigration, Investigation and Compliance, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said an improved technology had been put in place to secure the country’s borders.

Mimi, one of the panelists, said that more efforts were put in place to ensure that external aggressors around the country’s borders were checked, to further enhance safety of schools in the country.

Also speaking, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the in-coming Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, said that there was need for the formulation of policies that would address issues of bullying and sexual harassment in schools.

“There should be policies for safeguarding such vices, which will also help to identify sexual predators.

“In Unilag for instance, we have put measures in place to ensure that all staff and students are in tune with these policies and get them properly implemented.

“As a nation, we must also ensure that every child is screened,at point of entry into the schools, to ascertain their state of health.

“It is also important that all students must be under the National Health Insurance Scheme,” she said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

