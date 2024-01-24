….FG committed to prompt payment of N35,000 wage award, says AGF

The Federal Government is committed to prompt payment of the N35,000 wage arrears to government workers.

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

She, however, said that inadequate revenue and contending government expenditure has resulted in some delay.

She said that the federal government was initiating moves to mobilise enough revenue to meet its commitment to all Nigerians, including the workers.

“The N35,000 wage award is to go on for six months, until a new national minimum wage is agreed, and government is committed to meeting that obligation.

“But the limited nature of government revenue and contending issues requiring attention caused some delay. We can not leave monthly salaries and prioritise the wage award, ” she said.

She said that as government revenue continues to improve, it will meet its commitments to all Nigerians, including the workers.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu had shortly after announcing removal of petrol subsidy, promised to give N35,000 wage award to federal government workers.

The idea, according to Tinubu, is to help the workers cushion transport costs amid the rising cost of food and other commodities.

NAN reports that the award was paid only in September and October, 2023.

Some civil servants urged the Federal Government to pay outstanding arrears of the wage award for November and December, 2023 and endeavour to pay subsequent ones alongside the monthly salaries.

According to Mr Simon Ali, a civil servant, the stoppage of the N35,000 wage award has created confusion.

“Most of us have accommodated this wage award of N35,000 as part of our monthly budget, but we have only been paid for September.

“This is something that the Federal Government initiated by itself. The President will do well to ensure that the wage award is restored and the arrears paid, especially in the festive season,” he said.

Mr Isa Ahmed, another civil servant, also expressed disappointment at the failure of the federal government to continue with payment of the N35,000 wage award.

“I hope that the President will consider paying the two months arrears of the N35,000 wage award along with the January salary.

“This will go a long way to alleviate the present economic hardship,” he said.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) recently warned of dire consequences, if the government stopped the payment of the wage award.

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, the TUC National President, said that the Federal Government must fulfill its obligations to pay the N35,000.

He appealed to the Federal Government to commence payment of the outstanding arrears m immediately.

Also, the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) expressed concern that the N35,000 wage award may have been stopped.

The National Coordinator of FWF, Mr Andrew Emelieze, in a statement, said that the workers are passing through tortuous moments since the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Federal government workers nationwide have been going through tortuous moments since the removal of petroleum subsidy.

“Our take home pay has been made meaningless as a result of the rising cost of living and the constant devaluation of the Naira.

“Salaries have remained the same while prices of goods and services have tripled within this period.

“Minimum wage has remained at N30,000 monthly while prices of everything continue to soar,” he said.

He also called on the Federal Government to pay the arrears of the wage award as a matter of urgency. (NAN)

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

