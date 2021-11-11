FG committed to lifting more Nigerians out of poverty – NDE

Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has reassured Nigerians of Federal Government’s commitment to lifting more Nigerians out of poverty.



Nuhu-Fikpo said this during the inauguration of a two-day advanced business training organised by the NDE as part of its Extended Special Public Works Programme in Owerri on Thursday.



Nuhu-Fikpo represented by NDE Imo Coordinator , Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, said that the 540 trainees, 180 persons from each of the three geo-political zones of the state, had earlier benefitted from the directorate’s Basic Business Training.



He added that the ESPW was an offshoot of Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme organised to capture 774,000 nationwide, 1000 persons from each local council area.



According to him, the initiative was aimed at addressing unemployment needs of employable Nigerians with a view to lifting more persons out of poverty.



He urged the participants to take the training seriously, adding that those with outstanding performances at the end of the training would stand the chance of receiving business grants from the Federal Government.



” We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for this step in the right direction which demonstrates that the Federal Government is committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.



” I urge you my dear participants to show commitment and take instructions from your trainers as those who perform well will a chance of receiving grants for either start-up of new businesses or enhancement of existing ones.



” On this note, it is my esteemed pleasure to inaugurate the ABT for ESPW participants in Imo” he said.



Also speaking, Mrs Roseline Olaomi, Director, Public Works Department, NDE, said that the participants would receive free lunch throughout the training as an indication of Federal Government’s commitment to the programme.



Olaomi, represented by Mrs Francisca Ezeaku, a Public Works Officer, urged the participants to justify efforts put into the training by attending all sessions and carefully following instructions.



In a response, Mr Emeka Ezeonye, one of the participants from Imo East senatorial district thanked the NDE for its youth-friendly initiatives and promised to make the best use of the training. (NAN)

