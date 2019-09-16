FG committed to improved standard of living for Nigerians – Osinbajo

The Federal Government has assured that beyond the high macroeconomics returns being envisaged, the government is committed to improving the standard of living of Nigerians compared to what obtains in developed economies.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Honourable Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, while declaring open the 60th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economic Society with the theme “Economic Policies and the Quality of Life in Africa’’.

Professor Osinbajo said that the theme of the Conference “Economic Policies and the Quality of Life in Africa’’ was apt and consistent with Nigeria’s national development priorities, coming especially on the heels of the country’s determination to address the economic and social challenges facing the country.

He further stated that the conference could not have come at a better time than now when the current administration was in the process of developing Successor Long Term as well as the Medium Term Development Plans for the country.

“Conference such as this therefore provides the opportunity for exchange of ideas and charting the course for improving the overall economic management both at the Federal and State levels. It will be recalled that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) was developed in response to the economic challenges at the beginning of this Administration, specifically to address these challenges and ensure inclusiveness’’ Prof. Osinbanjo reiterated.

According to the Vice President, in order to create a more inclusive society that enhances the quality of life, government had continued to implement the Social Investment Programme (SIP), adding that the sum of N500 billion had been appropriated for the scheme since 2016, an action which reflected the continued determination of government to pursue an inclusive society and achieve a pro- poor growth.

The Vice President posited that Government policies such as the N- Power scheme, have seen 500,000 graduates and 26,000 non graduates engaged.

“The National Home Grown Feeding programme as at March 2019, is feeding over 9.5 million school children across 30 states, with over 101, 913 cooks empowered.

“The government enterprise and empowerment programme have seen to the disbursement of 1.71 million loans to small businesses and farmers across the 36 states and the FCT. 297, 973 households in 26 states across the country are benefiting from the conditional cash Transfer Programme, ” he said.

He stated that Government was also making effort at revitalizing in the textile industry in the country, with Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment working closely with relevant stakeholders to commence a data gathering process in that regard.

He commended the Nigerian Economic Society for organizing the conference and stated that the progress we seek in our lives could only be achieved when anchored on credible economic development agenda at all levels of government.