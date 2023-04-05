FG committed to implementing reports on reviewing foreign missions – SGF

By Okon Okon

The Federal Government has expressed commitment to implement the report of committee on reviewing the number of Nigeria’s foreign mission and address its multifaceted challenges around the world.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave assurance on Wednesday in Abuja, while receiving the committee members on ‘Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide’ in his office.

According to Mustapha, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the constitution of the Presidential Committee, which was inaugurated on Oct. 25, 2022.

He said that the committee was given a clear Terms of Reference as to what was required of it to holistically address the multifaceted challenges confronting Nigeria’s diplomatic missions around the world.

“I am confident that with the calibre of membership of the committee, your observations, findings and recommendations will address some of the major challenges confronting the Diplomatic Missions around the world.

“I can assure you that this report will be forwarded to Mr President for his endorsement and subsequent implementation.”

He appreciated the committee for working continuously and tirelessly for the entire duration of the assignment.

The SGF also assured the committee that the report would also form part of the transition document that would be handed over to the next administration as part of the successes of the present administration.

“So, this government will ensure that the content of this report is implemented in earnest,” he said.

Earlier, Amb. Martin Uhomoibhi, Chairman of the committee, recalled the Federal Government’s intentions for a comprehensive repositioning of Nigeria’s diplomatic establishment in particular and the entire machinery of the Nigerian Foreign Service as a whole.

Uhomoibhi said the report was a product of the committee’s consciousness of the sincere desire and elaborate programme of Government for the revitalisation of the country’s international representation.

“This final report is the aftermath of long, painstaking and intense plenary sessions, strategic and purposeful engagement with relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian Foreign Service space, and our on-the-ground assessment of a good number of missions abroad.

“In the course of its assignment, the committee held 32 meetings at least two times every week and nonstop after its inauguration in plenary and several other times at the level of its Sub-Committees.

“The Committee received memoranda and held interactions with critical respondents. It also reviewed previous relevant Reports including those presented to the Federal Executive Council.”

According to him, questionnaires were designed and administered to all Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions out of which 21 were physically visited out of more than a 100 diplomatic missions, in six teams across Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, Middle East and North America including Canada.

He, nevertheless, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his wisdom and courage in initiating a far-ranging overhaul of the Nigerian Foreign Service at a time like this.

“It is our earnest expectation that the findings and recommendations of this committee be fully implemented for it is only then that the value of the work it has done will be appreciated,” he said. (NAN)