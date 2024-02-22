FG committed to implementing agreement with labour 

The Federal Government says it is committed to implementing the agreements it entered with organised labour on the general welfare of workers and other issues

The government’s position is contained in a statement issued by Mr Segun Imohiosen Director Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said the federal government reviewed the commitments made with the organised labour at a meeting attended by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and other dignitaries.

He disclosed that substantial progress had been made in the agreements including payment of four months from six months wage award promised to the organised labour

“From the payment of wage award of N35,000 for six months, government had so far paid for four months up to Dec. 31 2023.

“The remaining two months of January and February, 2024 is being processed,” he said

The Director said the federal government had also inaugurated a 37-member Minimum Wage Committee to review and come up with an acceptable and sustainable minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

“The Committee has so far held two meetings and discussions are ongoing,” he said.

On the provision of CNG Buses and conversion kits, he said government had so far made substantial financial commitments.

According to him, the buses would be rolled out in no distance time to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

He said government had implemented the suspension of collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel for six months beginning from Oct. 2023.

On the leadership crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN, Imohiosen said government waded into the matter and the issue had been amicably resolved.

” The Lagos state government was mandated to address the matter and as we speak, the executive body of the union has been inaugurated and all contending issues resolved.

“With respect to the outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in federal owned educational institutions, government has paid the four months outstanding salaries to ASUU in full.

“Action is ongoing with respect to other Unions as well.m,” he said

Imohiosen said over three million households, including vulnerable pensioners had benefitted from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer.

He said over N68.3 billion had been disbursed before the temporary suspension of the programme.

“With respect to the issue of subsidised distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the country, government has made tremendous progress in this regard to ensure effective distribution to boast agricultural production.

“Government has constantly engaged various state governments and the private sector on the issue of the implementation of wage award for their workers.

To ascertain the level of rehabilitation of the refineries in the country, Imohiosen said a joint visitation by government and organised labour was successfully was carried, Feb 21.

He disclosed that from the visitation, the Port-Harcourt Refinery is 80 per cent completed while production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) would commence before the end of the year. (NAN)

By Okon Okon