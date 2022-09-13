FG committed to human rights course in Nigeria, says Malami

By Edith Nwapi

The Federal Government is committed to advancing the course of human rights in Nigeria.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN said this in Abuja when the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited him.

Malami described the visit as a quest towards advancing the course of human rights in the country.

“Nigeria has recorded tremendous successes with regard to human rights consideration.

“The country has put in place both legislative and institutional frameworks to promote and protect human rights.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has advanced the services, functions and responsibilities of the NHRC which has risen from the position of barking to biting,” he said.

According to the minister, the compensation paid to victims of Apo killing is a testimonial of government’s commitment to human rights in this country.

He added that the government would support the approval of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.

“Also, the National policy for the protection of civilians from harm during conflicts, this is a consolidation of what we have been doing in the area of promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.

“The Commission should collaborate with relevant stakeholders with a bid to come up with memos on pertinent issues of human right concerns for the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)” he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the NHRC Governing Council, Dr Salamatu Sulaiman said the aim of the visit is to among other things; seek collaboration of the ministry.

“The National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of Human Rights in Nigeria is a roadmap and guiding policy which specifies how the promotion and protection of human rights in the country should be.

“A draft was earlier presented to the President when we newly came on board and we got his keen support for the document.

“We urge you to throw your weight behind the NAP document, preparatory to presentation to the President, being a promoter of human rights yourself, we are optimistic of your support,” she said.

She said the NHRC Council also seeks the support of the minister to facilitate the presentation and approval, by FEC of the National Policy for the protection of civilians during conflict.

Suleiman pointed out that the NHRC and the Ministry of Justice have both worked on the document which seeks to protect civilians during conflict situations.

“The Council is also using the opportunity of the visit to urge the federal government to create direct access to the African court on Human and People’s Rights by individuals and NGOs.

” This can be done by making a declaration pursuant to Article 34 (6) of the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“This gesture will widen the scope of access to protection of Human Rights across the continent,” she said.

According to her, the Council is also urging the government to ratify the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa.

She added, as well as signing and ratifying the protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of persons with Disabilities in Africa.

“There is the need for the support of the Ministry for the presidential assent of the NHRC Amendment Act.

“The Act seeks to provide for the resourcing of the human rights funds through minimal contribution from stakeholders and companies to ease governments’ burden of solely funding human rights promotion and protection in the country,” Suleiman said.

Speaking also, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Ms Beatrice Jeddy Agba, said the Justice Ministry will continue to engage with the Commission on issues relating to the promotion and protection of human rights.

She said to strengthen the National Committee against Torture, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, SAN was made the alternate Chairman of the Committee with the secretariat domiciled in the NHRC. (NAN)

