FG committed to harnessing potentials of Nigerian youths – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, says the Federal Government is deliberate in harnessing the potentials of Nigerian youths.

He said that this was with a view to priotising the needs of the youth toward improving the socio-economic development of the nation.

Akume said this on Wednesday in Abuja, when the Director General, Committee of Youths on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), Chief Obinna Nwaka, led his team on a courtesy visit to his office,

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nnamdi Mbaeri, the SGF said that in line with this, the Federal Government had approved funds and 30 per cent slots for youth in governance.

He expressed hope that the present administration’s policies and programmes geared toward youth empowerment in the area of entrepreneurship and others would bring about the desired economic wellbeing for the country.

According to him, your organisation is not new to this office, we are partners in progress and you have been officially accredited a partner to this office before now.

”Your activities have always been portrayed by projecting what the government is doing. We have transmitted from one administration to another and I am happy you consistently identified with each administration.

“The primary purpose is to project the image of the country and of course, to sensitise youths and imbibe the culture of tolerance, hard work, and patriotism, and give the positive reflection to the image of this country.

“I want to commend you and assure you that the government is desirous of ensuring that the youths at any point in time are well positioned for leadership and you can attest to this by the number of youths involved in this administration.

“You will have the support of this office. This administration has the interest of the youths at heart. We will look into all your requests and it will be officially treated’.”

The SGF also commended the group for having the unity of the country in mind, stressing that the unity of the country could only be guaranteed by the youth.

According to him, there is no need for acrimony, there is no need to be used as an instrument to disorganise a system, rather, there is need for peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and to build progressive minds at all times.

Earlier, Nwaka noted Akume’s commitment and exemplary leadership for growth and development of the youth, while assuring of the organisation’s support.

He highlighted the crucial role that the organisation had played in the socio-economic fabric of the country with the support of the office of the SGF.

He also harped on the organisation’s significant contributions to national unity and socio-economic development, which he said had made the CYMS a household name in Nigeria.

The CYMS boss said that some youths in the country had proved to be good citizens of Nigeria by demonstrating patriotism and loyalty to the nation, hence, more opportunities and activities would be created for them through the CYMS.

He said that as a dynamic organisation, the CYMS would continue to assert its relevance by being responsive to prevailing national needs.

He also disclosed that the organisation would be holding a two-day National conference very soon, adding that the first day would be the conference proper, while the second day would be for a Peace & Unity Walk/Award night.

“The essence of the award night is to create a platform where young people or individuals will dine and familiarise with their role models, while observing the evening session.

”We will recognise some individuals with Icon of peace award, Those who have demonstrated patriotism and anti corruption characteristics will be encouraged through our organisation in collaboration with the government.

“We solicit your full support for this event and we want to reassure you and the office that whatever opportunity you give to us will not be jeopardised,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation is set to hold a national conference to enhance peace and national development on May 16 and May 17.

NAN also reports that the CYMS is a youth body domiciled in the office of the SGF, to drive youth inclusion in promotion of policies, programmes and activities of the government.

The body is a monitoring, mobilisation and sensitisation platform of young people. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo