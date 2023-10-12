 FG committed to fight against drug abuse, says NOA

By Evangeline Opara

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) said on Thursday in Abuja that the Federal Government was committed to the fight against drug abuse in the country.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, said this during an anti-drug abuse sensitiation programme organised at Federal Government Boys College, Abuja.

The event was organised by an NGO, Don’t Shame the Name Advocacy Foundation (DSTNAF), in conjunction with NOA and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Abari, who was represented by Robinson Okechi, Chief Programme Officer, NOA, said the event was necessary as young persons were vulnerable to drug abuse.

He commended DSTNAF for providing the platform to discourse one of the burning issues of national discourse.

According to him, drug abuse and trafficking are of great concern to the federal government.

He said that the event with the them: “Eliminating the scourge of Illicit drug use and Trafficking among the Youths “ was apt and commended the organisers for their catch-them-young efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NOA boss pledged the support of the agency to the NGO in its efforts to save young people from drug abuse.

Asst. Superintendent Narcotics, Oluwafemi Daniel, who represented NDLEA at the event said substance abuse affects behaviour of victims and advised the students to abstain indulging in it.

Amb. Joseph Ayalogu, former Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland and former Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva said a lot of countries have strict laws against drug use and trafficking.

He advised the students to conduct themselves responsibly and studying well.

“There is very serious concern globally about drug. It gives a bad name to a country, so sensitisation is the key,” he said.

The Principal of the School, Mr ZachariaMagaji who was represented by the Vice-Principal, Students Affairs (Senior School), Julius Faleye, commended the NGO for choosing the school for the programme.

He said it was necessary that teenagers gain insight into the impact of drug abuse in their lives and society at large.

The President and Founder of the NGO, Adaku Dike, said she was motivated to undertake the programme by the high level of crime caused by drugs in the society.

She said she started the sensitisation in primary schools because even primary school children were not left out on the issue of drug abuse.

According to her, drug abuse could be linked to most of the vices in the society such as kidnapping, killings, trafficking and expressed optimism that the programme would impact positively on the students.

The Mayor, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ugochukwu Ohuonu said the group was using entertainment enlighten students on the effects of drug abuse.

Two students of the school, Masters Donald Oboh (SS2A) and Abdullahi Shuaibu (SS2B), said the programme exposed them to the dangers of drug abuse.

They promised to sensitise other students on the need to stay away from drugs.

NAN reports that the highlight of the programme was a drama presentation on the dangers of illicit drug and presentation of stickers on dangers of illicit drugs to the school. (NAN)

