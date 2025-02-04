FG committed to enrolling every Nigerian child in school – Aide

The Federal Government is fully committed to ensuring that every Nigerian child is enrolled in school, with a view to changing the hitherto disturbing negative narratives about the nation’s educational sector.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday by Dr Balarabe Shehu-Kakale, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Almajiri and out-of-school children education reforms.

Shehu-Kakale, a former member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State,in this direction, extolled Dr Tunji Alausa’s unwavering commitment and that of the Minister of State in the ministry, Prof Suwaiba Said-Ahmad.

He said, “The duo are relentlessly doing their best to ensure that every Nigerian child is enrolled in school and get access to the most qualitative education.“They are also seriously focussing utmost attention to ensuring that every school going child is retained and he or she completes their education.”

According to Shehu-Kakale, Alausa has premised his ongoing laudable efforts on his plausible ‘Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI)’.

He said, “This is a comprehensive plan aimed at transforming Nigeria’s education system.

“As the newly appointed Minister of Education, Dr Alausa has emphasised the need for a renewed focus on making Nigeria’s education system a powerful driver of progress.

“The initiative is expected to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector, including poor quality, inadequate funding, limited access, and an outdated curriculum.

“To achieve this, Dr Alausa has proposed several innovative strategies, including. STEMM, TVET, NEDI, Open School Digitization amongst others.”

Shehu-Kakale said that the initiative also entails establishing a ‘National Education Data Initiative (NEDI) Programme’.

He added,” This programme aims to leverage digital solutions to bridge access gaps and improve the learning experience.

“Dr Alausa plans to introduce vocational tracks within primary and secondary education, providing students with practical skills and increasing their employability.

“A Teacher Training and Empowerment programme will also be launched soon to focus on modern pedagogy, digital literacy, and STEMM teaching methods.

“This is to ensure that teachers are well-equipped to meet the demands of today’s educational landscape.”

According to the former lawmaker, the initiative also entails establishing ‘Regional Curriculum development Innovation initiatives.

“These centres will work with industry experts, universities, and educators to continuously update the curriculum, integrating critical thinking, creativity, and industry-aligned skills.

“Dr. Alausa’s initiative also emphasizes the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in addressing youth unemployment.

“By focusing on TVET, the initiative aims to provide young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to the nation’s growth and prosperity,” Shehu-Kakale, added.(NAN)