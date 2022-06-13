FG committed to ending monkey pox – Minister

By Muhammad Nasir

The Federal Government on Sunday says it has put in place all mechanism to monitor and curb the outbreak of monkey pox causing anxiety around the world.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this at the inauguartion of projects executed by Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Ehanire said the government is monitoring the outbreak and making effort to enlighten the public on the disease and how to prevent its spread.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the country.

“This is a commitment to meet the highest standard found elsewhere in the world, as not everyone has the desire or means to travel abroad for treatment.

“As such, I call on doctors, nurses and care providers to bear this in mind and commit to the stated objective of excellence in service delivery to our people.

“Government has provided you the tools we today bear witness to,” he said.

The minister added that this administration has since inception in 2015, made a point of investing in the health sector through budgetary provision and special intervention projects.

“The Brachytherapy Centre constructed at this facility as an additional treatment centre for cancer, is one such projects to be commissioned today.

“In 2021, the Federal Executive Council also granted approval for the construction, procurement and installation of a linear accelerator and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine for this hospital.

“These modern medical equipment will improve diagnostics and management of cancer, neurosurgery and orthopaedics cases,” he added.

Ehanire disclosed that the government was in the process of providing oxygen plants across the nation, to improve management of critically ill patients requiring oxygen therapy.

He called on every Nigerian yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to avail themselves of the vaccination to support the 70 per cent ratio needed for herd immunity and healthier society.

While assuring the commitment of the government to resolve grievances of health sector, the minister urged health professionals to support the growth of health system by putting aside acrimony.

He congratulated the management of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital for achieving so much in their tenure, while commending Sokoto State government for their support to the hospital.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State lauded the federal government for its commitment toward addressing brain-drain in the health sector of the country.

Tambuwal, represented by Dr Ali Inname, the state Commissioner for Health, said the brain-drain in the health sector was making the state to lose many of its health personnel.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Anas Sabir, highlighted some of the hospital’s challenges, including inadequate manpower, electricity and aging facilities.

Projects inaugurated by the minister included the newly established Nuclear medicine department, Brachytherapy Centre, Cardiothoracic Centre and upgraded Intensive Care Unit.

Also inaugurated was the Multipurpose Centre, female students hostel, female medical ward, molecular laboratory, renovated Trauma Centre, and Accident and Emergency Department, among others. (NAN)

