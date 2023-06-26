FG committed to ending hunger, achieving food security, says PS

By George Edomwonyi

The Federal Government is committed to implementing the food system tranformation pathway with a view to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The Permanent Secretary (PS) , Budget and National Planning, Mr Anako Nebeolisa stated this at the end of a two-day retreat of Zonal Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Management staff of the ministry held in Uzanu, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo on Sunday.

Nebeolisa who was represented by Dr Gloria Ahmed, Director of Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the implementation trajectory of the pathways is one of the reason for the retreat as a prelude to the global review that is scheduled to take place in July.

“The main objective of the retreat is to provide a platform for a coordinated approach in the implementation of food systems transformation pathways.

“It will also provide a platform to brainstorm on how the country will have a successful outing at the upcoming Stock Taking Moment (STM) between July 24 and July 26 in Rome.

“The journey of the food systems transformation pathways in Nigeria started in September 2021 in response to the call by the Secretary General of United Nation at the UN Food System Summit for countries.

“The summit urges countries to leverage the power of food systems to drive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and get back on track to achieving all 17 sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

“The summit prompted all member countries of the UN to look inward and advance sustainable innovative strategies towards ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition locally.

“Since 2021, Nigeria set the ball rolling to actualise food systems transformation through the series of dialogues at all levels of government with active participation of relevant groups such as women, youth, indigenous people, Non Governmental Organisation as well as private sector.

“This group is to harvest ideas and come up with recomnendations to food challenges with a view to changing the narrative of food and nutrition in Nigeria,” Nebeolisa said.

Nebeolisa said the recomnendations drawn from various dialogues were further synthesised into 78 priority actions for sustainable food systems in Nigeria to be implemented in short, medium and long term.

The permanent secretary said the ministry has constituted a multi sectoral and multi stakeholder Implementation task team that include all relevant stakeholders and development partners to serve as think-tank for effective implementation of the 78 priority recommendations.

The 78 recommendations, the permanent secretary said, will change the narratives and serve as a game changer to our food systems from the farm to folk and finally to waste.

The task team, he added, produced the 2023 action plan with 10 implementable activities within the pathways.

“I want to state that the 2023 action plan was produce to ensure continuity and flow from 2022 programmes and to be able to produce country report ahead of the global stock taking place July in Rome.

“The implementation therefore, requires the commitment of all of us to sustain the commitment of Nigeria to transformation of food systems in the spirit of achieving the national development plan 2021-2023; Nigeria agenda 2050; Africa Union agenda 2063 and UN agenda 2030” he said.

Also contributing, the National Converner of Food Systems Pathways, Dr Faniran Sanjo said the goals of the the food systems transformation pathways in Nigeria is to reduce poverty, hunger, food insecurity, malnutrition, food imports and promote sustainable food trade.

Sanjo said that the national supply of nutritious foods is not sufficient to meet the nutrition and health needs of the population.

He noted that the frame work of the food systems transformation in Nigeria is to advance access to safe and nutritious food for all.

“Food systems transformation is non negotiable for progress and development in Nigeria

“To achieve a food system that is inclusive, efficient, resilient and sustainable to deliver quality diet and livelihood, all stakeholders have to play their role effectively in collaboration”, he said.

Earlier, the immediate past minister of budget and national planning, Mr Clem Agba whose Uzanu farm was used for the retreat commended the commitment of the task team steering committees and national convenor for putting in place trackable implementation mechanism. (NAN)

