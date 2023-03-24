FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Federal Government is committed to significantly empower the less privileged, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, has said.

In a statement issued by the ministry in Abuja on Friday, the minister said the Ministry of Budget and National Planning was determined to stem multidimensional poverty by empowering the vulnerable.

He explained that the vulnerable could be identified as those who did not have access to education, health facilities, and water, among other basic necessities of life.

“If they do not have access to these basic necessities then it means that they are multi-dimensionally poor.

“They may have money in their pockets, but may still not have access to these amenities because they are not available,’’ the minister said in the statement.

Agba said he strongly believed in rural development and that his membership of the Economic Sustainability Committee had afforded him the opportunity to direct critical interventions to the most deprived communities. (NAN)