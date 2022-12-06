FG Committed to Cordinate African Continent on Rome Statutes – Malami*

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN said the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to coordinate African Continent on support, ratification and domestication of the Rome Statute.

Malami made this known on Monday in Netherlands while delivering Nigeria’s County Statement at the 21st session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Hague.

According to the Statement Malami disclosed that the National Assembly is working assiduously with the Office the Attorney General of the Federation to achieve the domestication drive of the Rome Statute.

The Minister said Nigeria firmly believes in the rule of law as a panacea to a just and equitable world noting that the country has continued to uphold her obligations under international law.

Malami pointed out that the Federal Government has not reneged on its pledge to extend maximum cooperation to the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the Court in addressing the allegation of crimes against humanity committed within its territory.

“There has been increased exchange of communications between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the OTP, and Nigeria has appointed a Focal Point specifically designated to respond to all requests bothering on criminal law and prosecution issues,” he said.

According to Malami, the development has aided the seamless interactions between Nigeria, the analysts and International Cooperation Advisers of the OTP.

He said Nigeria will continue to demonstrate strong political will to hold perpetrators of terrorism and criminality.

“I wish to also reiterate that Nigeria will continue to demonstrate strong political will to hold perpetrators of terrorism and other heinous crimes accountable, in line with our firm belief that protection of the fundamental rights of the victims of crimes against humanity are not negotiable,” he said.

Malami said Nigeria believes in the principle of complementarity and will continue to play a leading role in ensuring that perpetrators of crimes against humanity are prosecuted and victims get deserved justice.

He said the Government has put mechanisms in place to ensure that national judiciary is effective and efficient in dispensing justice.

Malami reiterated Nigeria’s strong belief in the importance of the rule of law in guiding the actions of nation states, especially holding them accountable for their decisions.

The Minister commend the Assembly for the measures taken to strengthen the Court system, especially assessing the Recommendations of the Group of Independent Experts maintaining that “If we are indeed, to rid the world of impunities, a strong and stable International Criminal Court system is not negotiable”

.

