FG committed to building collaborations, synergies to develop non-oil sector- Minister 

By Patricia Amogu

The Minister of State, Industry,Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum has reiterated Federal Government commitment to developing the non -oil sector, especially the Agricultural sector.

Katagum said this in Abuja at the inauguration of the women Agro Processors Agricgen and Exporters Initiative (Wapagein).

According to her, one of the key priorities of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Administration is the development of the non-oil sector and premium is being placed on the Agricultural sector.

“This administration is keen on implementing policies and Programmes aimed at supporting women in business and also encourages harnessing available resources aimed at strengthening financial capacity of women “she said.

The President , WAPAGEIN, Mrs Esther Adebayo, in her keynote address, said that the newly birthed Organisation would promote agric-business through product value additions for export into International markets.

“Our goal is to facilitate, improve and promote Agricultural productivity marketing of explortable products and sustainably move women and youth out of chronic vulnerability and poverty.

“We are also looking at forming co-operatives ,organise and encourage women producers , processors ,small holder farmers and exports .

“We must move away from the youth empowerment programmes as it were,the youth need investments and Agro-business is well loaded with millions of job creation for the youths,” she said.

She noted that the activities of the Organisation would also promote sustainable household food security through urban household farming which will ensure and guarantee Nigeria’s export business(NAN)

