FG committed to Almajiri reforms, mass  reduction of out-of-school children — Aide 

By Hussaina Yakubu

A former member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State, Dr Balarabe Shehu-Kakale, says the Federal Government is fully committed to the reduction of the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Shehu-Kakale in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said there were approximately 10.5 million children in Nigeria who are not in school, according to UNICEF

This number represents about one in every five out-of-school children globally.

The majority of these children are from northern Nigeria, where poverty, insecurity, and socio-cultural norms discourage formal education, especially for girls.

Breaking down the numbers further, about 10.2 million children of primary school age and 8.1 million of junior secondary school age are out of school.

Additionally, 74 per cent of children aged 7-14 lack basic reading and math skills.

These statistics highlight the urgent need for combined action to protect education nationwide and ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education.

Shehu-Kakale was reacting to his recent installation as the ‘Barden Tsangayu Da Makarantun Allo Na Hausa,’ by the Emir of Daura in Katsina State, HRH Alhaji Umar Farouk.

He said, ”This reverred honour by one of the the highly respected first class Emirs in Nigeria was in recognition of my sponsorship of the epochal bill that resulted in the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School children Education.

“The key co-sponsor of the bill, former Representative Aishatu Dukku, was also turbaned by the Emir as the ‘Sarauniyar Tsangayu Da Makarantun Allo Na Hausa’.

It could be recalled that the bill was assented by the former President Muhammadu Buhari, on 27th May, 2025, two days before his exit out of the Presidential Villa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shehu-Kakale is currently the Special Adviser to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education reforms.

He said that the nuinister has been working round the clock to change the hitherto negative narratives about Almajiri and out-of-school children education and the general education sector in the country.

According to him, there are a myriad of expected outcomes as the fallout to the operations of the Ministry and the Commission across Nigeria.

Shehu-Kakale said, “The Ministry’s initiatives through the Six Pllars of NESRI (Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative) are about inclusivity, decolonisation and the democratization of education in the country.

“This is with high priority in Skills,(TVET) Vocational, Entrepreneurship and Digital education across the education landscape in Nigeria.

“It will also translate into the massive reduction of the menace of out-of-school’ and Almajiri children roaming streets in the country.

“It will also mainstream the Almajiri education system and ramp up skilled human capital development in the country.

“It will also drastically help in taming the recurring security challenges in the country, especially the transborder challenges.”

The former lawmaker also extolled Alausa and his Minister of State, Hajiya Suwaiba for their unwavering commitment to revamping the education sector of the country, especially Almajiri and out-of-school children education.

According to the Special Adviser, the duo have been reeling out a myriad of education reforms in Nigeria in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also commended the Emir of Daura and the people of Daura and Katsina state for supporting and facilitating the ongoing education reforms in Nigeria under the minister.

Shehu-Kakale said, “It was a really a great historic invaluable honour coming from an ancient and respected Emirate of Daura under the indefatigable quintessential Emir.”(NAN)



