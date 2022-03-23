FG committed to advancing education through quality infrastructure- Fashola

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says the Federal Government remains committed to the development of education in the country through the provision of quality infrastructure.

He spoke in Kano on Tuesday while handing over a 1.06 km internal road, including construction of reinforced concrete culverts and drains at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano.Fashola was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Kano State, Mr Yahaya Ali, a statement from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) in Abuja, said.

Mr Steven Kilebi, the Director of Press and Public Relations, FMWH, Abuja, signed the statement.“It is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.“President Buhari’s administration has successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 tertiary federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021.“Accordingly, another 17 tertiary institutions’ internal roads are now ready to be handed over, while work is ongoing on 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76,” the minister said.Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director, AKTH, Prof. Abdulrahaman Sheshe, expressed happiness at the project executed in the teaching hospital.

He noted that the road networks would allow easy access for patients seeking medical treatment in different parts of the hospital.” We are indeed very happy that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari through the Federal Ministry of Works realised the importance of this project which was carried out through special intervention.“The result is what we are seeing all around the hospital today,” Sheshe said.In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Directors, AKTH, represented by Dr Dahiru Shehu, said he was hopeful that the present administration would continue to bring more projects to the hospital.“

I thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, for the road which will help in the development of the health sector in the country.“I also commend the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to the hospital in terms of improvement of the health care system in the country,” the board chairman said.In an interview, the Principal, Iman Academy, AKTH, Mallam Zakariya’u Muhammad, thanked President Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing for the internal road.

He said: “This has brought relief to the people. Before the intervention, visitors to this hospital suffer from dust due to the bad road and during the rainy season patients and pupils find it difficult to access the road.”The Ward Head in the Hospital, Alhaji Sulaiman Shehu, expressed happiness for the intervention and thanked the government for relieving the pains of the people, saying that they could now move freely on the road. (NAN)

