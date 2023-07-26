FG committed to addressing contemporary issues affecting labour administration – Perm. Sec.

By Joan Nwagwu

Federal Government on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to addressing contemporary issues affecting labour administration in the country.

Ms Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, made the commitment at the 6th Registrar of Trade Unions Workshop in Abuja.

The workshop, on current challenges and prospects of trade union administration in Nigeria, has the theme, “Repositioning the Labour Administration System for Effective Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria”.

Daju noted that effective labour administration was key to national development which, according to her, aligns with the policy thrust of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

She said that the goal of the workshop was to acquaint participants with current trends and contemporary issues affecting labour administration and the implication for sustainable development in the country.

“It was also organised to equip participants with the knowledge, skills and expertise needed to efficiently manage trade union affairs, workplace disputes, jurisdictional scope dynamics, and unfair labour practices.

“This will equip stakeholders with the needed skills to handle current challenges faced at workplaces and how to harness the opportunities presented by the future of work in Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Igbinosun, Director, Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations in the ministry, said that the workshop was apt, adding that it would help in strengthening labour administration in the country.

According to him, the workshop will enable stakeholders to explore strategies, policies, and best practices to overcome labour challenges and harness the full potential of Nigeria’s labour force.

Igbinosun pointed out that Nigeria, a country with a vibrant and dynamic workforce, relies heavily on the effective functioning of its labour administration system to function.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our labour laws are enforced, workers’ rights are protected, and a harmonious relationship is fostered between labour, management, and government.

“Only through a robust and efficient labour administration framework, can we tackle the numerous challenges being faced by workers, and create an environment conducive for sustainable socio-economic growth.”

On his part, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, stressed the need to strengthen the country’s informal sector.

According to him, formalising and strengthening the sector will not only enhance productivity and revenue generation, but also ensure decent work conditions for millions of individuals.

Oyerinde equally stressed the need for comprehensive social protection systems that would address poverty and vulnerability.

He argued that currently, only 21 per cent of Nigeria’s population have access to one form of social protection programme or the other, leaving many vulnerable persons without a safety net.

“Strengthening social protection systems is a vital step towards ensuring a more inclusive and equitable society, where every individual can thrive and prosper.

“In the pursuit of excellence, we must acknowledge the challenge before us.

“With sagacity and acumen, we shall confront the issue of youth unemployment and recognise its profound implications on the country’s socio-economic landscape.

“Our concerted efforts shall be channeled towards empowering the next generation with the necessary tools and skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating an environment conducive to sustainable job creation,” he said. (NAN)

