FG commissions ecological projects in FCT

The Federal Government has commissioned Ecological Control Projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). FCT Minister Muhammad Bello performed the ceremony in Abuja on Friday, handing over the projects located on Trade more/Voice of Nigeria Road and Sabon Lugbe in Kafe District to the two communities for maintenance. Bello cautioned members of the communities against dumping of refuse on water channels and drainages, adding that the communities have to own and maintain the projects to ensure sustainability. He said that the projects were executed by the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) for the benefit of the communities.

He said that the projects were among the 18 federal government ecological interventions for the 4th quartre of 2018, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and awarded by the Federal Executive Council on May 15, 2019. “The projects are government’s intervention, therefore they are expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the communities and environs. “I have no doubt in my mind that the projects will bring huge relief to the communities which have for a very long time been stressed by ecological challenges,’’ he said. EFO Permanent Secretary Habiba Lawal, said that the projects were made possible through the efforts of the contractor and the consultant.

“The projects were initiated through a request for urgent intervention forwarded to EFO to arrest continued erosion and flood in the communities. “The intervention was also to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and property in the areas. “The commissioning and handing over of the projects to communities are expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the communities to take over and exercise ownership of the projects. “The resources which the government has committed to the projects must not be allowed to waste, residents must show appreciation by ensuring that the projects are maintained for effective sustainability,’’ she said. The permanent secretary, however, thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha, and the contractors for the execution of the projects.

Mr Ahmed Makanfu, Project Consultant, UCS Premier Consults Ltd, appreciated the government for the opportunity given his organisation to execute the projects. Makanfu said the organisation would continue to support the administration in its infrastructure development programme. “We hope the receiving communities will utilise the projects effectively,” he said.

The Chairman of Sabon Lugbe, Mr Olu Ajanaku, also commended the government for its commitment in ensuring that the projects were effectively implemented. Ajanaku added that the efforts had promoted development and prevented flooding during the rainy season in the communities. He was represented by Mr Abraham Anjorin, a resident of the community. (NAN)