FG commiserates with ex-Minister, Oluwasanmi‘s family

By Okon Okon

The Federal Government on Friday commiserated with the family of former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, who died on Thursday

Oluwasanmi was appointed Minister of State for Power and Steel in 1997, under the administration of late Gen. Sani Abacha.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

The federal government expressed shock over the death of the minister.

The government also commiserated the people of Osun, friends and associates.

“The Federal Executive Council prays God to grant eternal repose to the soul of the deceased, ” Mustapha said.

Before his appointment, Chief Oluwasanmi was also a Customs and Excise Area Administrator for the Tin can Island and Calabar Ports, besides serving on several boards and commissions.(NAN)

