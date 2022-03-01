FG Commends FMC Abuja on successful Open-Heart surgeries

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora has commended the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja for the successful Open-Heart surgeries of four patients.

The minister made the commendation during a visit to the FMC in Abuja on Monday, in which he accessed the facilities of the newly established Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mamora expressed satisfaction on the success of the Open-Heart Surgeries already done in which patients were already up and doing only 48hrs after the surgeries were carried out.

He thanked the FMC for the laudable achievement while reiterating that President Buhari’s administration is committed to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare.

He said, “If we do something on a positive side and it is not reported, then it would be like lighting a candle and putting it under the table.

“This is one feat that must be commended by all and even as we give glory to God, let the accolades being given to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because his administration has upgraded our facilities, health and medical facilities in general.

“And it is a gradual process of improving our capacity to handle cases that are considered impossible because all along we have the capacity in terms of personnel.

“What is needed is the conducive environment, in terms of facilities and with that, we will be able to fly out trades as health sector practitioners,” he said.

Prof. Saad Ahmed, Medical Director, FMC Jabi, added that the surgeries were conducted with the support of Save-a Heart Foundation.

The medical director called on philanthropists, corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to donate to the facility’s medical indigent fund, to generate funds for the treatment of patients.

“The essence is to domesticate it and make it a routine procedure for the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

“This is going to be for the benefit of all Nigerians as well as our neighbouring countries and some other parts of the world.

“Though we started small, we look at making it bigger in the nearest future,” he added.

On his part, Dr Alex Tosan, Chairman, Board Members, FMC Jabi, commended the medical director, top management and the team that carried out the surgeries.

He added that the surgeries which were done at subsidised costs were carried out only by Nigerian experts.

“The patients are doing very fine as most of them are even surprised to find out that the surgery had been conducted.

“Within 48 hours, all of them were up and about, none of them suffered from any pain, they are not suffering from any post-traumatic stress that accompanies major surgeries,” he said.

