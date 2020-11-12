FG commences transfer of N20,000 to rural women in Gombe

The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N20,000 cash transfer to 1,000 rural women in Gombe State.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, in Gombe on Thursday.

According to Farouk, the grant is in addition to several social intervention programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the country.

She stated that the money was a one-off grant to support women, widows and vulnerable families to help them earn a living and support their households.

“This is to give lifting hands to women, widows and vulnerable persons in Gombe State.

“I charge them to judiciously use the grant to start up a business or enhance existing business to help come out of poverty,” she said.